Friday, May 14
Cody
Live music with Kalyn Beasley, 6-8 p.m., the Chamberlin Inn.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Saturday, May 15
Cody
Garage-A-Rama, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Riley Arena.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial parking lot.
Daisy Farm Vintage Market & Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 24 Road 19 H.
Teen Nerf Wars, 5-7:30 p.m., Cody Library.
Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre Spring Productions, 7 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Sunday, May 16
Cody
Park County Republican Men's Club senior BBQ, 1 p.m., Kuiper Pavilion at Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Event to honor senior boys, including homeschoolers.
Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre Spring Productions, 7 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, May 17
Cody
National Parks Day Luncheon, 11 a.m., Holiday Inn.
Pinochle club, noon, Cowboy Church on Southfork Road. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, May 18
Cody
Big Horn Basin Virtual Job Fair, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., visit wyomingworkforce.org/ for more information.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
