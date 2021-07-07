Friday, July 9th
Cody
Winchester Arms Collectors Association show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Riley Arena.
Community Mass for Paisleigh Grace Williams, 12:15 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Live music, 6-8 p.m., the Chamberlin Inn.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Saturday, July 10th
Cody
Winchester Arms Collectors Association show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Riley Arena.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial parking lot.
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth.
Red Lodge “Alte Kameraden” brass band and members of the Buffalo Bill Band play wild west show music, 10 a.m.-noon, war memorial monument corner at City Park.
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Sunday, July 11th
Cody
Winchester Arms Collectors Association show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Riley Arena.
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Clark
Jerald and Becky Glick perform, 11:15 a.m., Bennette Creek Church.
Monday, July 12th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Food truck festival, starts 5 p.m., Geysers on the Terrace.
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, July 13th
Cody
WYDOT STIP public meeting, 1:15-2 p.m., Park County Courthouse.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
