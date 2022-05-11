Friday, May 13th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Cody Center for the Performing Arts recital “Under the Big Top!,” 6 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
May Featured Artist opening reception with Coletta Kewitt and Karen Henneck, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Cody Country Art League.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Saturday, May 14th
Cody
Yellowstone Fire Soccer Cody Shoot Out, all day, various parks throughout town.
Members Pancake Preview – Thomas D. Mangelsen exhibition, 9 a.m.-noon, Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Open to all museum members.
New Creations Counseling – Art Therapy Group, 10 a.m.-noon, online at newcreationsdc.com/.
Wyoming Outdoorsman’s Annual Fundraiser Banquet, 6-9 p.m., Riley Arena.
Powell
Children’s Day Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Heart Mountain Interpretive Center.
Yellowstone Weavers and Spinners Guild meeting, 1-4 p.m. Attendees will make kits and discuss demos and summer plans. Bring scarves and show & tell. Call (307) 202-0130 for more information.
Sunday, May 15th
Cody
Yellowstone Fire Soccer Cody Shoot Out, all day, various parks throughout town.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, May 16th
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, May 17th
Cody
Recommend Cody Training, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., tours start and end at Cody Chamber of Commerce.
Cody Community Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Cody VFW. Masks are not required.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
