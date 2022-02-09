The Wyoming State Historical Society and its federation of statewide chapters seeks nominations of individuals and organizations that have done outstanding work in preserving and interpreting Wyoming history in 2021. With a deadline of April 30, it is not too early for county chapters, individuals and Society members to think about submitting nominations.
The awards are divided into seven main category groups and include Publication Awards, Audio and/or Video Documentary Awards, Fine Arts Award, Youth Awards, Special Awards (such as Outstanding Wyoming Teacher of the Year), Memorial Awards, and Preservation Awards. Nominees might include young historians, someone who has restored old photographs or documents, written books significant to Wyoming history, someone who restored a historic wagon, social media and more.
Jane Gebhart, chair of the Society’s awards program, said “This is an opportunity to recognize the efforts of individuals or organizations in promoting Wyoming’s rich legacy.” She added, “The best way to get started is to review the 2022 Awards Manual and think about those people or organizations in your community that might qualify and deserve recognition.”
For specific information about each category please review the Awards Manual at wyshs.org or e-mail linda@wyshs.org to receive a hard copy. Most nominations can be received by the committee hard copy, but the exception is the two preservation awards that must be submitted electronically. Anyone can be nominated for work they have done to preserve Wyoming’s legacy.
