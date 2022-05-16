Cody High School senior Izzy Radakovich credits a supportive family, outstanding CHS faculty and staff and encouraging coaches for much of her success, but Choice Aviation oddly became a big factor in shaping the soon-to-be graduate’s future at Michigan State University.
“We were in the middle of the application process when we had a big windstorm at the ranch and we lost our internet,” Izzy’s mother Elizabeth said. “We had to drive into town and send her application by email. We knew we could go to Choice Aviation because they had WiFi.”
After Choice unknowingly helped submit her application for the STARR Charitable Foundation Scholarship, the choice of the review panel and selection committee came down to Izzy as one of the finalists, and after a visit and campus tour, she made the choice to attend MSU on a full ride STARR scholarship where she will study International Relations and Public Affairs.
“I considered going to a smaller campus and that it might be more comfortable being from a smaller town,” Izzy said. “But the Dean gave a speech during my tour and said it’s not one huge community, MSU is a bunch of small communities that are really close together. That is sort of what I was looking for.”
Even more recognition came her way last week when she was named Wyoming’s 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar winner.
One male and female graduate from each state is selected annually by the U.S. Department of Education to recognize those students who excel academically, demonstrate artistic and technical excellence and have committed themselves to community service and leadership.
“They wanted us to submit three essays, a list of activities, a list of special talents, some teacher recommendations and then a longer essay,” Izzy said. “I was looking back at my list of special talents and thought ‘How did I win this award?’ I listed Dungeons and Dragons and making playlists for my special talents. I’m such a nerd!”
Maybe nerds everywhere can hold their heads a little higher now.
“But I feel super-honored to be chosen from such a special community like Cody and CHS,” Izzy said. “I am glad I can represent the community in this way.”
And with the STARR scholarship she’ll also be able to represent Cody in East Lansing, Mich.
An anonymous donor established the STARR award to provide a special, full-ride scholarship opportunity to high school seniors who reside in the state of Wyoming and the upper peninsula of Michigan based on a variety of factors including academics, community service and social engagement.
For a high school senior from Cody who had already earned the University of Wyoming and Trustees Scholarship, a brother, Duncan, already attending UW and on the Cowboys football team, and parents Elizabeth and J.D. as Colorado State University alumni, it seemed as if a school in the Rockies and a little closer to home might be inevitable, but MSU fits right into Izzy’s plans.
“Obviously I was looking pretty hard at UW after Duncan went down there and we visited and I really liked it,” Izzy said. “But going out of state for college was something that I really wanted.”
She will join a handful of other Cody graduates who have already found success and a home at MSU thanks to the prestigious scholarship, and will study in the James Madison College which provides a liberal education in public affairs for undergraduates.
Her post high school academic journey, however, will begin even before she settles into East Lansing.
“The college offers the opportunity to go to a foreign country to study abroad for two weeks before your freshman year,” Izzy said. “Everybody I talked to with STARR that did it said it was so awesome.”
It’s already been an adventure for Izzy, growing up on the Hoodoo Ranch south of Cody where her father is president of Hoodoo Land Holdings and manager of the ranch, and the countless academic, social and athletic opportunities MSU offers will only help expand her horizons.
“Coming from Wyoming, it would be pretty easy to get lost on such a big campus,” Izzy said. “But the faculty cares. They have regular check-ins with us to make sure we are enjoying the campus, taking advantage of what it has to offer, going to football games, getting involved. They don’t want to make sure you are a good student, they want to make sure you are enjoying the experience.”
It helped to visit campus with a chaperone who knows something about college life, has a degree and happened to be a defensive end and tight end for the CSU Rams in his heyday, her father J.D.
“It’s such a large institution, but we got to see that community within the whole, and that was really reassuring,” J.D. said. “There were no red flags. It’s such a great opportunity. It’s a little hard to get to, but that’s okay.”
Mom will make sure it’s okay when she helps Izzy move to East Lansing this fall, but has nothing but confidence in her daughter’s character and judgement when it comes to such a big decision.
“We recognized with our kids that going to CSU was our dream, and our kids need to have their own dreams,” Elizabeth said. “This scholarship was just one thing in a long list of things she was doing on her own to prepare for her future, which as a parent I really appreciated. But I’m not going to sugar-coat it, I’m pretty upset she is going to school so far away!”
The only downside to the transition is maybe never getting to wear the CHS colors again, the blue and gold is just way to similar to MSU’s arch rival Michigan.
“I wore my Michigan State long sleeve going through the airport, and everybody either loved me or had a problem with me,” Izzy laughed. “Some Michigan fan pointed at my shirt and told me I had a stain on it. I was like ‘What? It’s five in the morning. I haven’t even eaten anything yet.’ They care a lot about that rivalry.”
She is leaving behind life on a ranch and the comforts of Cody, but she doesn’t take for granted the important parts they had in forging her future.
“It’s a blessing living out on the ranch sometimes. You get to disconnect from everything,” Izzy said. “Looking back at all the late nights I spent in town doing community service, sports, volunteering, studying super late, It’s pretty nice to get some recognition for that.”
