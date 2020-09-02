Everleigh Ray McCament was born Aug. 27, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Mercedes and Seth McCament of Powell.
She weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce.
Grandparents are Jeanie and Ray Sanders, and Cindy and the late Steve McCament.
Lilly Mac Lozier was born Aug. 29, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Mollie Nace and TJay Lozier of Cody.
Lilly joins Ryder Collier, 6.
Grandparents are Gail and Jan Nace, and Tiffany and Tim Lozier.
Zakyrah Ruth Palu was born Aug. 27, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Stephanie and Shay Palu of Thermopolis.
She weighed 5 pounds 14 ounces.
Zakyrah joins siblings Xavien Palu, 4, and Catalaya Palu, 1.
Grandparents are Michelle Palu, and Mitch and Linda Drewry.
Charlie Finn Ferguson was born Aug. 25, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Kristin and John Ferguson of Worland.
He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces.
Charlie joins siblings Ezra, 6, Beckett, 4, and Sunny, 1.
Grandparents are Brad and Donna Ferguson, and Paul and Susan Scheurman.
