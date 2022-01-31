The Park County Library Foundation is looking for local authors to participate in the first ever Winter Author Fest. The Winter Author Fest is Feb. 26 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Cody Library. Author tables can be reserved for $25, with all proceeds going towards the New Powell Library Project. Authors can contact the Cody Library at (307) 527-1880 or drop by the Cody Library for more information. Author tables must be reserved before Feb. 14.
The Park County Library Foundation and Park County Library hope people will help celebrate the literary talent in the region.
