The only time some folks would run is to escape a burning building or chase a purse snatcher. But for those who like nothing better than terrain beneath their sneakers, runcodywy.com has the perfect race for you this weekend – The Meeteetse Absaroka Challenge.
The MAC 2.0 Mountain Run returns Saturday, Aug. 28 with a new trail that organizers say really “switches things up” this year. The Run Cody group scouted and created a course they guarantee “will blow your mind,” complete with big climbs, steep scrambles and high-altitude views.
The 15K run begins at 9 a.m., and event organizer Janie Curtis is quick to point out that “challenge” is really the operative word. “This race will definitely push runners to their limits,” Curtis says, “but I can’t tell you the number of times runners have said they handled the race far better than they thought they could.”
In true mountain race format, there will be high elevation, steep climbs and questionable footing.
At 10 a.m. the 5K takes to the trail in a run that’s fun, challenging and achievable for all ages and ability levels. “It’s still an outdoor, mountain trail with some climbing,” Curtis adds. “You can hike the trail and plan to allow one – two hours on the course.”
John Fernandez, director of Meeteetse Recreation at the time, launched the MAC a couple of decades ago to make it possible for individuals to access territory that they might never see otherwise. “It’s humbling to continue John’s legacy by resurrecting this race,” Curtis explains. “We also have the blessing of Fred Thomas who designed last year’s course. Because we don’t want to over-run the land by using the same course, we have a completely different course this year. Next year, we’ll return to the previous course with a few twists.”
Registration is underway with 90 runners signed up already. “Runners can definitely sign up the day of the race, but they might miss out on a commemorative MAC hoodie.” Participants should register online at runcodywy.com. Dogs are allowed if they’re on a leash or are well-behaved and under control without a leash. At the conclusion of the race, runners can enjoy free burgers along with beer and other non-alcoholic beverages from event partner Melvin Brewing.
Registration fees are $35 for the 5K race and $55 for the 15K. A portion of proceeds from the MAC race is returned to the Meeteetse Recreation District.
A map to the MAC Mountain Run site and the layout of the course are available at runcodywy.com. From Meeteetse, turn southwest on Highway 290 and stay on this road past the turn for Timber Creek. At the Butte, stay straight on Highway 208; continue along 208 toward the Jack Creek Trailhead. About 20 miles southwest of Meeteetse, turn onto Phelps Mountain Road. Follow the race signs from there to the parking/start/finish.
“Bear spray is required for the MAC 15K,” Curtis says, “and recommended for the 5K. Runners need to plan for two – four hours on the course and should be prepared with water, electrolytes and gear for changes in weather.” Organizers reiterate that the MAC is a fun event, but runners should know that it is challenging, and there are risks involved including bears, snakes, injury, weather and “your pride.”
The Run Cody group’s focus is to encourage individuals to take advantage of the many trails in the area and run for fun, fresh air and exercise. They sponsored a hunting-themed trail race in April and the “Cody Beer Mile” in July. The next run on the calendar after the MAC is the Buffalo Bill Cody Race on Sept. 18.
For more information, check out runcodywy.com, the @RunCodyWy Facebook page or email Janie Curtis at info@runcodywy.com.
