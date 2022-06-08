There are significant changes to this year’s summer meal program through the Cody Schools.
Gone are the drive-through bulk meals of recent years. Instead, they will be sending meals for students enrolled in Park 6’s Summer Slam and Kindergarten Readiness Camp programs.
If your child is not enrolled in those programs, you are welcome to drop in on breakfast and/or lunch being served at Sunset School or the Rec Center.
Sunset will be open June 6-23 and again July 11-28 Monday-Thursday. Breakfast will be 8-8:45 a.m. and lunch will be 11 a.m.-noon.
The Rec Center will be serving breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday, 9-9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Rec Center will have some scheduled closures, two worth noting are July 4 and Aug. 1-5.
