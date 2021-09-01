September is National Library Card Sign Up Month, so this is the perfect time to come visit Park County Library discover all the fun programs we offer and if you don’t have a card, come discover all the great rewards a library card can give you.
All Park County Libraries will be honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11, with displays and a special screening of movies commemorating this tragic day in America’s history. The Cody Library will show an anniversary webinar at 10 a.m., a 9/11 themed movie at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Grizzly Hall.
The Cody Library will have a “Every Story is a Story” Display using 315 books to create a large-scale representation of the seven buildings of the 2001 World Trade Center. A poster exhibition developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum will be on display in the Cody Library along with an interactive display “Where Were You? What’s Your Story” asking everyone to share their experience from 20 years ago.
Cody Library is pleased to be a part of Rendezvous Royale this year. Our extensive art collection on display will be included in the Annual Art Walk, Sept. 16, 6-8 p.m.
In conjunction with Rendezvous Royale, Cody Library is offering a first-time ever program celebrating the art of the human story. On Sept. 15, 4-6 p.m., people are welcome to visit the library and “check out” a local living legend.
Each of our local legends will have a unique take on their experience living the western lifestyle, local lore and the Cody community. People will be able to “check out” this western living story for approximately 15 minutes to listen and ask questions about their experiences, and then continue to check out more living stories.
Park County Library will be celebrating Constitution Day on Sept. 17. Pocket Constitutions will be available for free at all three libraries.
Park County Library will be at the Thursday Cody Farmers Market from 4-6 p.m. Come visit the market, stop by and say hi.
If you are interested in joining a book club, Cody Library is hosting a Murder Mystery Book Club on Sept. 15 at 5 p.m., Wednesday Book Discussion on Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. and Silent Book Club the last Friday of the month at 3:30 p.m.
If you are interested in writing, stop by the Cody Library on Sept. 20 at 4 p.m. to learn more about National Novel Writing Month and library writing group.
Yoga classes will be on the Sept. 14 and 28 at 4:30 p.m. in the Grizzly Hall.
Adult Craft “Stars in a Jar” will be Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. Join us for making brightly colored origami lucky stars to fill a jar.
With the start of the school year this is the perfect time for families to include a weekly library day into their schedules. There is always lots of activities for the kids, with Toddler time every Monday at 10 a.m., Storytime, Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. and screen-free time at the library every Thursday afternoon.
The Cody Library will offer a fun afterschool program Sept. 24 for K-5th graders. Sleepy Time Stories will resume in October on the first Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. and Homeschool Hour will also resume in October, every Wednesday afternoon. Plus, keep an eye out for the story path along the complex that will be coming soon.
