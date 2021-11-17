Friday, November 19th

Cody

Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.

Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.

Yellowstone Quake Home Game, 7:30 p.m., Victor J. Riley Arena.

Saturday, November 20th

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services Holiday Craft Fair, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Cody Auditorium. Cost is $2 to enter, children free.

Cody Lions Club Turkey Day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot.

Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody VFW.

Yellowstone Quake Home Game, 7:30 p.m., Victor J. Riley Arena.

Sunday, November 21st

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday, November 22nd

Cody

One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, November 23rd

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

