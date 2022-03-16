Soroptimist of Cody hosts its 48th Annual Wine Tasting Party on Saturday.
The event, 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Cody Auditorium, is the local non-profit’s major fundraiser of the year.
The Cody Soroptimist Club had chosen “Bringing Back The 80’s, Retro Party” for their annual Wine Tasting Party.
Tickets are available at the door for $35 or in advance for $30. Advance tickets are available at Legends Bookstore, Juniper Wine & Spirits, First Bank or Pinnacle Bank on online for will-call pickup at: soroptimist-of-cody.square.site/.
Only people 21 years of age or older will be admitted. ID’s will be checked at the door. Soroptimists hope to exceed tickets sales from their last normal year of 2019, before Covid, which brought in 547 people.
Ticket holders can sample 16 wines (eight red and eight white wines), plus a variety of micro brews and new releases from Tanager Beverages. This social event includes opportunities to bid on over 75 silent auction packages. Proprietress (formerly Juniper Wine & Spirits) will be in attendance and be sharing a specialty drink, representing the 80s as well. Also, 80’s era costumes are encouraged, but not required.
The 64 members of Soroptimist have been busy already selling ‘Grand Raffle’ raffle tickets. Only 500 of these tickets will be sold at a price of $25 each. The raffle tickets may be purchased online at: soroptimist-of-cody.square.site/. The winner does not need to be present to win, and will be allowed to choose from two great vacation trips, a Tennessee Whiskey Adventure or a Las Vegas VIP trip, or just take the third prize option of $2,000 in cash.
Proceeds go to local non-profit organizations, events and Live Year Dream and High School Scholarships all that improve the lives of women and girls through social and economic empowerment and programs.
Organizers are currently collecting donations for the silent auction and games packages, and monetary donations. Cash and auction items are welcome. Take them to Tanya Raile at Pinnacle Bank or mail checks to Soroptimist of Cody, PO Box 1914, Cody, WY 82414. For more information, contact Tanya at (307) 272-8797.
Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that improves the lives of women and girls. Soroptimist envisions a world where women and girls have the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential. More than 110,000 members and supporters in 20 countries and territories invest in the dreams of women and girls through access to education. Soroptimist’s main program, Live Your Dream Education and Training Awards for Women, has disbursed about $30 million to almost 20,000 women since 1972. Its newest program, Dream It, Be It, targets girls in secondary school who face obstacles to their future success. Soroptimist also powers LiveYourDream.org, its online community that provides on- and offline opportunities for volunteer action benefiting women and girls.
