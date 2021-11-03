By MARGUERITE HOUSE
Award-winning country artists Sawyer Brown will take a Cody side trip from their fall concert tour (Utah, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Arizona, Texas, Maine, New York and more) to appear at the Cody Cattle Company on Nov. 10. Sponsor Yellowstone Cutthroat Guest Ranch reports tickets are going fast and encourages individuals to call (307) 272-6982, or visit the website eventbrite.com and click on Sawyer Brown, to buy tickets or get more information.
Four tiers of tickets are available. Tier 1 is the VIP tickets that include four seats to a table at $500 per table. Tier 2 is the front two rows at $78 per ticket with Tier 3 including rows 3-16 at $68 per ticket. Finally, Tier 4 are general admission tickets, standing room only, at $48 per ticket.
The Cody Cattle Company, 1910 Demaris Drive, opens doors for the concert at 5:30 p.m. with Cory Leone Johnson opening at 6:30. Sawyer Brown takes the stage at 7:30. Food and drinks are also available for purchase; no outside food, drinks or weapons are allowed.
Nashville’s Sawyer Brown is Shayne Hill, lead guitar; Joe Smyth, drums and percussion; Gregg Hubbard, keyboard and Mark Miller, lead vocals. The group randomly picked their name from a phone book and has since produced 23 albums and charted more than 50 songs including three No. 1 hits and 16 Top 10’s. Among their many hits are Step that Step, Some Girls Do and Thank God for You.
“What we try to do – what we’ve always tried to do, I think – is capture those moments that matter and capture them in a song,” Miller explained. “It seems to me that it’s really the small moments in life that are the big ones anyway.”
And the key for Sawyer Brown is forging connections.
“Every night we’re on stage, I look at my brothers beside me and think, “how blessed am I that I get to share the ride with these guys.” And then I look out at the audience, and I’m grateful that those folks have taken this ride with us,” Hubbard added.
“That’s one thing that has never changed,” Hill said. “The business part of the music business may be changing by the minute but playing live is still about the same thing it’s always been: connecting to the audience right there in the moment.”
Sawyer Brown launched in 1981. It won the Country Music Association’s Horizon Award in 1985 and the Academy of Country Music’s 1996 Vocal Group of the Year. From 1993 – 1998, the band was awarded TNN/Music City’s Vocal Band of the Year and captured CMT Country Music Awards Video Group of the Year, 1993 – 1995. The group continues to tour and record music.
Writers call Sawyer Brown’s live shows “legendary,” describing their performances as a “high-energy, no-holds-barred approach to the concert stage. [They] continue to fill venues across the country with the same enthusiasm they have had from day one.”
On Nov. 11, 7 p.m. at the Yellowstone Cutthroat Guest Ranch, Nashville Singer-Songwriters are in Concert and include Tyler Farr, Kameron Marlowe and Wyatt McCubbin and encourages area residents to watch for more live music in the weeks to come.
