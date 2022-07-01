Local band Beacon Hill is kicking off the annual Concerts in the Park season Thursday.
The concert regulars, who also play all around town, are the first of eight concerts every Thursday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., through Aug. 25.
Beacon Hill member Bucky Hall said the band was very excited to lead off the summer series as opposed to being considered as a backup group as in year’s past.
This year, they’ll be followed by groups representing a number of styles, from country to bluegrass, rock to Americana.
Each event will also host a beer garden hosted by Yellowstone Beer Fest featuring different breweries through the Aug. 11 concert to fund local nonprofits.
The city will also be cordoning off spots along the west side of 11th each Thursday to allow for food trucks to park.
The first group, Beacon Hill, is filled with local guys and the core has been together for more than 20 years.
The popular local band generally haunts the likes of Cassie’s and the Silver Dollar Bar.
The group performs a variety of cover songs – rock and country, 1950s-present – as well as some originals. Hall has said they learn 3-5 new songs per year and retire one.
Summer lineup
• July 7: Beacon Hill – Blues, Rock
• July 14: The Del Cannon Band – Country
• July 21: The Man Cubs – Disney hits tribute band
• July 28: The Gilly Girls Band – Americana, Bluegrass
• Aug. 4: John Roberts y Pan Blanco – Country, Rock
• Aug. 11: Trouble Bound – Americana, Rock
• Aug. 18: The Patti Fiasco – Rock, Americana
• Aug. 25: Jonah Prill – Country
