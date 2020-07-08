Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
July 1, 3:07 p.m., 8 Road 3DX. Gas line, 5 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 3 hours.
July 3, 10:30 p.m., 5 Emeril Trail. Grass fire, 5 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 45 minutes.
July 4, 5:26 p.m., 18 JB King Drive. Grass fire, 4 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 30 minutes.
July 4, 9:26 p.m., 2107 Newton Ave. Grass fire, 4 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service 30 minutes.
July 4, 10:41 p.m., Professional fireworks pit across Shoshone River. Grass fire, 5 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 40 minutes.
July 4, 11:18 p.m. Grass fire, canceled, 6 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 7 minutes.
July 5, 9 p.m., McCullough Peaks Road. Grass fire on BLM land, 5 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour.
July 5, 1:43 p.m., 155 Lane 17. Grass fire, 5 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours.
