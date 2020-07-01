Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
June 24, 11:59 a.m., landfill road and WYO 120 S. Pile of trash on fire, extinguished, 3 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 6 minutes.
June 24, 2:49 p.m., 98 Road 6WX. Cargo trailer on fire, extinguished, 5 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 31 minutes.
June 26, 3:21 p.m., 13th and Beck. Motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS and traffic control, 4 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 30 minutes.
