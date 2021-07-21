The volunteers at the Heritage Museum in downtown Cody are inviting the community, and tourists, to check out the museum and support its future.
From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, the museum will hold an open house, book signing, raffles along with free admission, and offer burgers, kettle corn, chips and drinks to purchase.
“It’s going to be fun,” board member Geri Hockhalter said. “We’re trying to get our county more involved in our local history.”
It’s a fundraiser for the museum, which focuses on collecting and displaying artifacts from Cody’s early years up through the 1960s. The museum board plans to use at least some of the funds raised to install a life-size bronze statue in the garden next to the historic building.
It is even selling studies of the bronze.
There will also be a raffle to win an original bronze by Tanner Loren of a trout going after a fly.
Historians Jeremy Johnston, Lynn Johnson Houze and Todd S. Valley will all be available for book signings.
Johnston and House recently finished the book “Beckoning Frontiers: The memoirs of a Wyoming Entrepreneur,” which reveals the thoughts of George T. Beck, Cody’s other town founder, overshadowed by William “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
House has also written books on the history of Cody, such as “Cody: Then and Now,” while Todd Valley’s works include “Cody’s Main Street: Sheridan Avenue Throughout History.”
The museum opened in the summer of 2018 at the historic DeMaris House. It’s only open during the summer months, so last summer proved to be tough as volunteers decided to close early due to virtually all of the volunteers being older and therefore at higher risk with the pandemic.
So far this summer volunteers said it’s been busy, with both locals and tourists coming in to pay $2 each to see a treasure trove of artifacts, including mementos from the days of Husky Oil and pennants and cheerleading uniforms from the early days of Cody High School.
Hockhalter said an added bonus of the event would be to get more people to join as members and to get more willing to volunteer their time.
For more information, contact museum director and curator Houze at (307) 586-4272 or director@codyheritagemuseum.org.
If you go
What: Heritage Museum open house fundraiser
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Heritage
Museum
