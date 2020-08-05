The University of Wyoming lists 59 students from Park County on the 2020 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Cody
James Harvey Bell, Ashlyn B. Bower, Abbey D. Brasher, Cameron W. Cloud, Trystton P. Cole, Katie Denise Couture, Meg R. Dickerman, Brooke L. Gordon, Mary Kate Gorman, Hunter Graves, Greg Gross, David Henrich, Blake A. Hinze, Nathan A. Hunt, Dallin Jones, Gage LaFave Williams, Denallie Moore, Drew Michael Morris, Logan G. Oberheu, Andre Parsons, Sydney Pomajzl, Matthew J. Poto, Sarina Poto, Paige Powell, Jenna L. Slikker, Margaret E. Solie, Tristen Spitzer, Aurora Stenulson, Beverly R. Teeter, Ashley M. Umphlett, Jakoby J. Vipperman, Evan Frederick Wambeke, Jessica Ann Williams and Erin Woolley.
Meeteetse
Caitlyn Crum
Powell
Alex A. Aguirre, Cody D. Akin, Tristan Rae Bohlman, Ismael Dominguez, Demi Michelle Dusenberry, Joshua J. Fauver, Jacob Scott Frankenberry, Brett Charles Gilman, Tarje D. Grover, Danna Lea Hanks, Jasmyne Haley Lensegrav, Danyang Liu, Chase N. Lundberg, Julia Kay P. O’Neill, Nicole Delaney Sanders, Ashley J. Seckman, James B. Sheets, Amy Smith, Michaela Rae Smith, Tayli N. Stenerson, Brooklyn K. Sweet, Chase Michael Wentz, Anne Whitaker and Rachel A. Wurzel.
The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Cody
Taylor Jo Bell, Alisa Bogardus, Hunter Capron, Julia A. Cook, Aaron Christian Erickson, Courtney Claire Garrison, Jami K. Gillett, Landon G. Greer, Cheyenne Irene Hume, Jordan Jochems, Laural G. Lawler, Rebekah Loberg, Klay P. Nelson, Shantae Peterson, Lauren B. Pickett, Kenna Marie Skoric, Hannah Scout Vannoy and Samantha Williams-Gbadamosi.
Powell
Brandi Akin, Ben Argento, Tiffany Bergman, Brooke Craghill, Kelsey Gillett, Heather Rene Hensman, Kristi K. Hernandez, Ethan Landers, Desiree D. Lewis, Sara Renea McCullough, Kimberley Mingus, Sarah Jean Elizabeth O’Neill, Devyn Lee Pischer, Sarah Ruth Rich, Angela Tillotson, Jeremiah Vaskis, Rose Adriana Westbury and Benjamin Davis Wetzel.
The University of Wyoming lists 60 students from Park County on the 2020 spring semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.
The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.
Cody
Mackenzie Jayne Amrine, Elizabeth Baldwin, Hannah S. Becker, Thomas C. Bower, Skylah Joele Bree, Lesley Brooks, Brian Cassey Coe, Sarah L. Crawford, Kendall M. Diaz, Kaitlyn Dudrick, Brayden Zachary Feusner, Ryan Fink, Jesse Harvey, Jami T. Hicks, Joncey Hicks, Cody P. Hume, Finnegan Jackson, Erika Large, Brandon R. Lasko, Connor P. McLeod, Hannah Victoria Miller, Katie L. Miller, Madalyn Helena Montgomery, Aaron Nichols, Kevin Page, Nicholas Joseph-Feeley Perry, Jerimiah Ringler, Bradley Sankey, Abigale Jones Shreve, Amy Lyn Stewart, Mariah D. Taylor, Matthew Thomas, Noah Wilson and Chloe Winkler.
Meeteetse
Cole Jeremiah Burbank and Dawson C. Kluesner.
Powell
Carson John Asher, Lauren Brooke Asher, Natalie J. Birdsley, Christian Scott Bitzas, Jennifer Grace Bonander, Kenadee M. Bott, Josie Brinkerhoff Feusner, Eisaac C. Flowers, Adam Hartman, Stephanie Grace Harvey, Kaeli Ryan Hernandez, Joshua Dillon Malone, Wade Stephen Musso, Dallin North, Sierra P. Sanders, Jeron R. Smith, Ashton T. Soloai, Dodie Sullivan, Emily Ann Sweet and Anissa M. Warner.
Wapiti
Mason G. Baum, Tristan J. Rowland and Claire E. Wooden.
Yellowstone National Park
Cole Mathew Thomas
