Western songwriter Kerry Grombacher will perform two free concerts for the Park County Library, beginning at the Cody Library on Monday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m.
Grombacher’s “Range of the Buffalo” was named 2021 Song of the Year by the International Western Music Association. In the spirit of the troubadours of old, his contemporary folk and western songs paint vivid portraits and tell fascinating stories that are set in the landscape he travels, from the bayous of Louisiana, through the desert Southwest, to the Hi-Line of Montana and the forests of the Pacific Northwest.
His songs about the region include an ode to Rock Springs and ballads set on the Hi-Line, plus a mambo about Buffalo Bill taking the Wild West Show to New Orleans in 1884 for the World Cotton Exposition.
Grombacher logs as many as 40,000 miles each year driving from show to show, and is a regular visitor to Park County and Cody.
“I always look forward to returning to Cody,” said Grombacher, who has performed from Jackson to Newcastle and Powell to Cheyenne. “My first visit was to perform at the 1999 Cowboy Songs & Range Ballads festival, produced by the Buffalo Bill Historical Center. I became friends with some area artists and began returning to Cody regularly to perform.
“In addition to the festivals and concerts at the BBHC, I’ve played in the band shell at City Park, presented workshops and talks on songwriting in the schools, and appeared at venues and events that range from the Beta Coffeehouse to the Robin’s Nest house concert series and concerts at Stone Soup Studios.”
In the course of his nationwide tours, Grombacher has sung his songs on stages as varied as the Newport Folk Festival, the Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and the Gene Autry Museum of Western Heritage. In addition to appearing at Cowboy Gatherings and Folk Festivals, he performs regularly at concert halls and other music venues, and he’s been featured on “Born to Explore,” the ABC Television adventure travel program and on “River City Folk,” the nationally syndicated public radio music interview program.
Grombacher is heard frequently on Wyoming Public Radio, he’s appeared in concert across the state, and he’s talked to students about creativity and songwriting in public schools and at both Northwest College in Powell and Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs.
A native of Kansas, Grombacher makes his home in New Orleans now, but he lived in Austin, Texas for many years. A self-taught musician who plays guitar and mandolin, Kerry Grombacher has fought forest fires in Oregon, worked as a field archaeologist in New Mexico, done day work on ranches in New Mexico, Colorado and California, and worked with an outfitter in Yellowstone National Park and in the Black Hills of South Dakota.
Grombacher’s recordings include “Range of the Buffalo,” “It Sings in the Hi-Line,” “Sands Motel,” “Riding for the Brand,” “Dreams of New Orleans,” and “Home to the West.”
His songs have been recorded by other artists, including Belinda Gail, Jim Jones, Ed Stabler, The Texas Trailhands, Duke Davis, Gary Prescott, Trails & Rails, and Earl Gleason.
Cowboys & Indians Magazine said Grombacher “…is one of the West’s new breed, who builds on, embellishes, expands, and updates traditional Western themes.” Nalini Jones, of the Newport Folk Festival, says “Kerry Grombacher is the best kind of songwriter, with lyrics that take us on journeys to places we’ve never visited before, and melodies so pure and true that they seem to rise up from the plains...”
