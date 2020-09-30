Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Sept. 24, 12:05 p.m., 2604 US 14-16-20 W. Grass fire, extinguished, 6 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 47 minutes.
Sept. 24, 1:09 p.m., milepost 124 WYO 120 N. Motorcycle accident, assisted EMS, 4 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour, 13 minutes.
Sept. 24, 3:50 p.m., milepost 10 US 14A. Grass fire, extinguished, 5 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour, 5 minutes.
Sept. 25, 8:07 a.m., 321 Yellowstone Ave. Smell of smoke, investigated, 4 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 18 minutes.
Sept. 25, 9:53 a.m., 11th and Alger. Motor vehicle accident, investigated, 2 units and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 7 minutes.
Sept. 27, 12:01 a.m., milepost 108 WYO 120. Car hit an elk, investigated, 4 units 14 personnel. Time in service: 59 minutes.
Sept. 27, 3:05 p.m., 3317 US 14-16-20 W. Grass fire, extinguished, 8 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour, 30 minutes.
Sept. 28, 10:50 a.m., 5 Panorama Lane. Man fell into an old well, removed from well, 4 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 55 minutes.
Sept. 28, 6:44 p.m., milepost 5 US 14-16-20 W. Motor vehicle accident, unable to locate, 3 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour, 56 minutes.
Sept. 28, 8:58 p.m., 1453 Sheridan Ave. Smell of smoke, investigated, 2 units and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 17 minutes.
Sept. 29, 1:01 a.m., 2730 Cougar Ave. Fire alarm, investigated, 3 units and 3 personnel. Time in service 19 minutes.
Licenses issued at the Park County Courthouse include:
Bryan H. Burrell, 21, and Gwendolyn M. Owen, 20, both of Cody.
C.J. A. Sessions, 27, and Brianna M. Bahr, 26, both of Bryon.
Jacob R. Howard, 29, and Kelsi A. Helsley, 32, both of Powell.
Ryan W. Gahart, 26, and Lesha L. Chaon, 28, both of Milwaukee, Wis.
