Northwest College kicks off its celebration of International Education Week, Nov. 15-19, with the following events and activities to promote awareness about the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide.
This week represents a joint initiative between the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education that aids in promoting programs that prepare Americans for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn and exchange experiences.
On Monday people got to experience the cultures of Germany and the Czech Republic, as well as Pakistan.
Events the rest of the week:
Intercultural Tuesday Lunch: Japan, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in the DeWitt Student Center Dining Hall. Enjoy an authentic Japanese dish served in the mainline at the dining hall for $8.25 plus tax (this grants full access to all dining hall offerings, there is no additional charge for those with a meal plan).
The Do’s and Don’ts of Japanese Cuisine, Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Yellowstone Building Conference Center. Guests will be treated to an informative presentation on the proper etiquette of Japanese cuisine, before being invited to practice their own chopstick skills in a chopstick competition. Food and drinks will be provided.
A Hablar Español, Wednesday, noon-1 p.m. at the NWC Intercultural House. This interactive session will provide insight into the diversity of the Spanish speaking world and give guests the opportunity to brush up on their Spanish skills. Lunch will be served.
Japanese Club Gathering: Dango Cooking Class, Wednesday, 4-5 p.m.at the NWC Intercultural House. Learn how to make authentic Dango – a sweet Japanese treat – with NWC’s visiting Japanese Scholar and Japanese Club Advisor, Chiyomi Sekiguchi.
The Scenic Beauties of Nepal, Thursday at 6 p.m. in the NWC Intercultural House. Join the college’s Nepali student as he explores the natural wonders of the Himalayan glaciers; lakes; waterfalls; and forests that cover this beautifully unique country. Food and drinks will be provided.
Supporting International Students Using a Lifecycle Approach, Friday from 10-11 a.m. online on Zoom. The discussion will cover challenges Wyoming colleges face when it comes to recruiting, student support systems, the importance of administrative support, how internationalization impacts the state, and how international offices can support your work with international students.
Participants are encouraged to RSVP and submit questions for discussion in advance, particularly so that the presenters can provide critical information. RSVP and submit questions to Amanda.Enriquez@nwc.edu.
Study Abroad Info Session, Friday from 10-11 a.m. in the NWC Intercultural House. Join for an informative session about studying abroad with MSU-Billings representative, Alisa Batchelor.
East Asian Language & Writing Workshop, Friday from noon-1:30 p.m. in the NWC Intercultural House. East Asian languages are among the oldest in the world and the evolution of these languages is expansive and rich.
Learn more from NWC visiting scholar Chiyomi Sekiguchi from Japan and MSU-Billings visiting scholar Seongkyung Kim from South Korea about these East Asian languages.
The visiting scholars will also offer basic tutorials with writing and saying simple words or phrases. Lunch will be provided.
A Glimpse Into Africa: The Neighboring Countries of Tanzania and Rwanda, Friday at 6 p.m. in the NWC Intercultural House.
This event compares and contrasts the cultures of Tanzania and Rwanda. Food and drinks will be provided.
The Intercultural House is located at 565 College Drive in Powell. Most events are free and open to the public, unless otherwise stated in the description.
Face coverings for COVID-19 protection are encouraged but not required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.