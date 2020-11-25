Stewart Carl Anderson Jr. was born Nov. 17, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Laura Scott Anderson and Stewart Carl Anderson of Greybull.
He weighed 8 pounds.
Stewart Jr. joins siblings Aurora Jean Anderson, 4, Alyssa Jean Anderson, 5, and Genie Scott Griffen, 6.
Grandparents are Sue C. Anderson and Bill Forsith, and aunt Ashley Scott.
Dakota Emerson Michaels was born Nov. 23, 2020 at West Park Hospital to P. Mackenzie and Scott A. Michaels of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces.
Dakota joins brother C. Augustus Michaels, 21 months.
Grandparents are Linda and Ross Michaels, Paul Flückiger and Terry Lima, and Susan McCuaig.
