By JOSHUA LEACH
Two Cody High School students have turned their love of history into some serious recognition.
Josie Griebel and Bailey Liebert were honored by the Wyoming Historical Society as two of the top young historians in the state.
Griebel was named the state champion Young Historian for a paper examining how the rise in tourism in Park County in the 1960s and 1970s necessitated the creation of a Search and Rescue unit in the county.
Liebert’s documentary on the forced sterilization of indigenous women won second place. Liebert also represented Wyoming at the National History Day competition in Maryland last June.
“I went to a Search and Rescue open house and it just came up,” Griebel said.
The project idea really started to form through the class of social studies teacher Stephany Anderson, who teaches a project-based research class.
“We spend a month asking questions, another six weeks researching, then a month putting the projects together,” Anderson said.
Griebel said it was easy for her to maintain interest in the project even through the quarantine because she plans to join SAR when she turns 18. For two months, Griebel scoured the Park County Archives and dozens of sources, trying to find information connecting the rise of tourism to the creation of Park County SAR in 1970.
“Harley Kinkade, who was Sheriff at the time, wanted an organized Search and Rescue team. There were more and more tourists and just people in general who would go out hiking, climbing, horseback riding, etc. who would become hurt or lost,” Griebel wrote in the award-winning paper.
Liebert, a self-described “broadcast journalism junkie,” was inspired after Anderson sent her a TIME Magazine article on the forced sterilization of indigenous women.
“I am extremely intrigued by Native American culture and specifically how Native women are treated,” Liebert wrote in a process paper.
As for the documentary format, a massive undertaking, it fits well with her love of broadcast journalism.
“I think the visual impact of something like a documentary is much greater than just reading about something,” Liebert said, noting that if she could work full-time as a freelance documentary filmmaker, she would.
Liebert’s 10-minute documentary is rapid-fire exploration of the history of forced sterilization not only in Wyoming but the entire United States, taking viewers through a gauntlet of hard realities often glossed over in history courses. It wraps up on a lawsuit over forced sterilization being waged in Canada.
Every minute of the short film took a month of research and preparation. Liebert got a check for $3,000 for her efforts. It was to culminate in the grandchildren of Marie Sanchez, one of leaders of the fight against the forced sterilization of indigenous women, reading one of her speeches made before the UN, but the pandemic prevented Liebert from making the trip to Montana.
The documentary, entitled “Going for Provisions Woman: The Forced Sterilization of Native American Women,” is available to watch for free on YouTube at https://youtu.be/rxkcdVaoRcM.
Griebel’s paper, “Rising Tourism Enhances the Need for Park County Search and Rescue,” is housed in the Park County Archives.
