The Cody Rotary Cornhole Tournament is back after a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19, and organizer Luke Hopkin said he expects it to be like year’s past, if not bigger.
“We’re expecting it to be like the previous years,” he said. “We’re expecting 60 teams, but there are still openings.”
Registration ends at 9 a.m. Saturday and the tournaments runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at City Park. In addition to the tournament, there will be food trucks, a chance for people to bring their own beverages and live music.
“It’s a good charity event, a good way to spend the day,” he said. “It’s a good time.”
All funds raised go to local causes, including Happy Feet, which provides free shoes for children in need.
Hopkin said he’s noticed the crowd of spectators grows every year, and teams are coming from as far as southern Wyoming and Montana. Still, a casual group of friends from Cody has a chance.
“We have teams that are a little more serious, and just a couple of buddies wanting to play,” he said. “I’ve seen those casual teams go far, get some prize money.”
First place receives $750, second $500 and third $250. People also have the chance to win custom made cornhole boards via raffle.
Cost to register is $60 for each two member team. People can register online at forms.gle/GSL4Eb4EhHa8oC4H8 or make checks out to: Cody Rotary Club.
Payments may be dropped off at: SBW & Associates, 931 Rumsey Ave, Cody.
