This oversize 10x12 book “Traveling The World With Hemingway,” in landscape format brings to life the more than one dozen exciting places the great 20th-century novelist Ernest Hemingway called home – for short periods or for years. Chapter 9 is of special interest to Wyoming readers. It’s entitled “Hunting, Fishing, Drinking High in the Rocky Mountains.” Chapter 10 focuses on Hemingway’s time in Ketchum, Idaho, where he died on July 2, 1961.
The author, Curtis DeBerg, was in Cody on Aug. 18, to complete his tour of the Hemingway’s American West.
“My book is entertaining for the novice, educational for the aficionado, and revealing to the wary critic,” DeBerg said. “It combines a good story with gorgeous photos – new and vintage – that takes the reader around the world to the same places that were important to Hemingway.”
“Cody is an important part of Hemingway’s legacy,” DeBerg noted. “In 1928, he and his second wife, Pauline, passed through Cody as they celebrated the completion of the first draft of his book, “A Farewell to Arms.” Also, in October 1932, he stayed in Room 18 at the Chamberlin Inn. He even sent off the final manuscript for “Winner Take Nothing” from the Chamberlin Inn.” The book, a collection of short stories, was published by Scribner’s in 1933.
When Hemingway’s prose burst on the scene it was considered highly original for its spare, compact yet evocative style. His writing influenced generations of novelists and journalists; his books are still avidly read around the world.
Hemingway won the 1953 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and in 1954 was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. Among his enduring legacies in print are “A Farewell to Arms” (1929), “For Whom the Bell Tolls” (1940), “The Old Man and the Sea” (1951), the posthumously published memoir of his young years in Paris, “A Moveable Feast” (1964), and “The Nick Adams Stories” (1972), thematic short stories from various early collections.
In “Traveling The World With Hemingway,” hundreds of spectacular new digital images capture the odyssey of the adventurous author’s remarkable life. Starting at his birthplace home in Oak Park, Illinois, you’ll follow his footsteps north to his boyhood summer home on Walloon Lake and fishing the trout streams of northern Michigan. Then away to the Italian front during World War I and falling in love Milan; the cafes of Paris and the bullfight rings of Pamplona; marlin fishing off Key West and hunting, fishing and drinking in Wyoming, and relaxing in Sun Valley, surviving back-to-back plane crashes in Africa and chasing Nazi subs out of Havana. Ernest Hemingway made all these places and more as vivid and indelible as his fictional characters.
Juxtaposed against page after page of lush landscapes and cityscapes are historic sepia portraits of the author, friends and family in all these far-flung locations. Each chapter opens with a colorful quote from Hemingway about the place you are about to visit as you turn these gorgeous pages.
This is a visual treasure book filled with the romance and inspiration of a great writer’s favorite places—the perfect tonic for the literate (and pandemic-weary) traveler. The book is now available at The Thistle Gift Shop, in downtown Cody.
Sarah Mikesell Growney, owner of the store, is enthused about the book. “It’s gorgeous. The book is a visual and literal feast of all things Hemingway. The chapters about Hemingway’s time in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho will be of special interest to Wyoming citizens.”
Traveling The World With Hemingway was in June 2021 by Wild River Press, winner of multiple Benjamin Franklin Gold Medals for excellence in independent publishing since 2005.
All-color 240 pages printed on luxurious matte stock
Illustrated with hundreds of contemporary color with historical archival photos
Retail price: $75 for hardcover standard edition with color jacket. Direct from the publisher exclusively: $300 author’s signed and numbered limited edition of 100 copies only, bound in gold-stamped black leather with matching collector’s slipcase
DeBerg became intrigued with Hemingway when he first traveled to Key West in 2005, to visit a cousin who owned a vacation home near Geiger Key. After 40 years as university professor in California, Dr. DeBerg retired in 2020 to devote his time to researching Hemingway and traveling the world in his footsteps—an ambitious journey no one had ever before attempted on this epic scale. He is a member of The Hemingway Society, a group connecting scholars and historians who love and promote the works of Ernest Hemingway. It has 600 members worldwide, and is one of the largest single-author organizations in existence. He is also a group administrator of the active Facebook group “Ernest Hemingway,” which currently has 31,000 members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.