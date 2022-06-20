Children and families can enjoy an hour of foamy fun at the Meeteetse and
Cody Libraries on Thursday with Colorado entertainer, Ann Lincoln. Ann will bring her brand-new sound system and professional foam-making cannon that turns an ordinary space into a giant dance party/bubble bath playground. She will first appear at the Meeteetse Library at 10 a.m. before heading to the Cody Library that afternoon for two foam parties at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Ann Lincoln has been a performer for more than 30 years and was voted, “Best of the Best” four times in Colorado Parent Magazine. Her foam parties have received rave reviews from libraries across the country. The foam that she uses is hypo-allergenic, dye free and nonstaining, biodegradable and eco-friendly.
