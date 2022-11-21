image

Members of the Class of 1967 gathered for its 55th Class Reunion on in August. Picutres are (from left) Martin McGuffey, Keith Bailey, Byron Clayton, George Chambers, Sheryl Morris, Shirley Lehman, Sharon Shotts, Lousie Kelly, Jeff Livingston, Connie Straight, Patty Brooks, Leanne Michaels, Fran Swope, Tim Dawe, Nancy Holm, Chris Ross, Carol Murdock, Dan Price, Jack "Bill" Yetter and Que Mangus. (Courtesy photo)

 Couresty Photo

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.