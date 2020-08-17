There were a couple of deadly plane crashes, a fire and rodeo stories printed by the Cody Enterprise 50 years ago, August 19.
Airplane Crash Takes Lives Of Greybull Man and Woman
A Greybull man and woman were killed Monday night a mile northeast of the airport runway in a plane crash. Pauline Powers, 39, and Robert Foe, 48, left Greybull on Monday evening and, according to a broken watch found on one of the victims, crashed shortly after 9 p.m.
Despite a search being called, the wreckage was not found until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Marvin Stevenson, director of the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission, commented that vasi lights greatly help in preventing planes from approaching runways at too low an altitude at night, which was speculated as the reason for the crash.
Cody had appropriated funds for the lights in the previous year’s budget, but had not yet installed them.
The Enterprise reported the following week that the County Coroner ruled that Foe suffered a heart attack before the crash.
Slurry Bomber Crash Tuesday Kills Ray Elgin Near Lander
Ray Elgin, 52, a Cody slurry plane operator and his co-pilot John Bastian of Burns, were killed when their plane crashed 5:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon while flying the Dry Creek fire on the Washakie Indian Reservation between Lander and Dubois.
Bureau of Indian Affairs fire fighters reached the crash site and confirmed.
Elgin, originally from Anderson, SC, had lived in Cody since 1958 and began working in the fire retardant business around 1960, becoming well-known through all the western states as one of the best.
Fanny Biter Stops Rodeo
A bizarre incident in a local bar caused the cancellation of the Cody Night Rodeo Saturday evening, with several cowboys threatening repercussions at the show.
According to reports, a cowpoke decided the rear end of a passing woman was so attractive he couldn’t help not slap it, not pinch it, but bite it. Locals came to the woman’s defense, causing a violent altercation between the locals and the cowboys.
The cowboys were eventually cornered in the local drive-in, with police isolating them and evacuating the locals, as the cowboys continued to threaten violence, including at the Cody Rodeo, where many of them were competing.
C&E Rodeo canceled the show for the evening. The bitten woman was the only casualty.
North Fork Fire Out of Control
The Sweetwater fire regained new life Tuesday, sweeping over 125 more acres with 30-35 mph winds. The fire had started Thursday and quickly ravaged 950 acres, including a cabin at the Buffalo Bill Boys Ranch, but was under control by Saturday evening.
Tuesday’s weather, including heavy winds, rekindled the blaze. According to Fire Boss Tom Quinn, there would be no relief predicted in the 30-day weather forecast, making it critical for human involvement to stop the spread.
The original fire, said to be started by a Girl Scout campfire spreading to nearby timber, caused the evacuation of 19 campers and visitors, none injured. Quinn said that the original blaze consumed 20,000 gallons of slurry, carried by two small helicopters and slurry bombers from a local base.
Old-Time Stampede Performer Returns to Visit Cody Friends
Famed horse rider and Cody Stampede Pat performer Pat Henry visited Cody the previous week, catching up with several old friends and entertaining new tourists.
Those living in Cody before World War II might have remembered Pat Henry and his golden palomino horse. Pat and his talented companion thrilled audiences at the Cody Nigh Rodeo in 1941 and 1942, with one act featuring his horse drinking a bottle of Coke.
This caught the attention of TE Ranch Owner Bob Woodruff, who coincidentally was Board Chairman for Coca-Cola. He saw the act and decided to buy the horse.
Pat trained three more “golden” horses, and his steeds gained fame through North America, performing all over including Las Vegas.
