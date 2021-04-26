After being delayed by the pandemic, the first Celebrities Against Cancer weekend is finally coming to Cody. The event, which will raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Cancer Treatment Center, will be held over Father’s Day weekend.
The weekend will start with a golf tournament on Friday, June 18. A banquet will be held after the tournament with several guest speakers.
On June 19, there will be a softball tournament, followed by a concert from Jamie O’Neale and Bobby Chitwood.
Several sports clinics will be held that week as well, including a basketball clinic with former NBA player Jumaine Jones and a pitching clinic with former MLB pitcher John Rocker.
The list of celebrities participating includes actor Harrison Ford, current and former NFL players Marcus Epps and Chris Cooley, former MLB players like Rocker and Denny Neagle, and former NBA players like Jones and Theo Ratliff, among others.
“Cancer affects everyone one way or another, and I’m trying to do my part to help out,” said event coordinator Ryan Brown.
For more information on the event, contact Brown at (307) 250-2372 or Rbrown@cityofcody.com.
If you go
What: Celebrities Against Cancer.
When: Golf tournament June 18, softball tourney, concert June 19.
Where: Olive Glenn Golf Club and Milward Simpson Field.
