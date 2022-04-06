April finds another busy month at all of the Park County Libraries. The first week in April we celebrate National Library Week. Throughout the month be on the lookout for the library table throughout the county as we participate in spring community events.
Join us on April 13 for the Cody Job Fair at the Cody Auditorium and visit us on April 16 in Clark for the Clark Spring Ding.
Cody Library will be hosting our first ever Hobby Fair. Come to the library on April 22 from 1-5 p.m. and April 23 from 10-2 p.m. to check out new interests or potential hobby ideas. Local hobby groups and representatives will have tables throughout the library to share information.
Are you looking for a writing group? If so, stop by the Cody Library on April 18 at 4 p.m. for the Cody Library Writing Group and enjoy the company and support of fellow writers.
To celebrate the launch of our seed library, we are presenting a Kickstart Your Garden Program with Master Gardener Katherine Clarkson. Join us on Thursday at 5 p.m. to learn from our local expert on gardening.
If you are interested in joining a book club, Cody Library is hosting a Murder Mystery Book Club on April 20 at 5 p.m. to discuss “A High-End Finish” and the Wednesday Book Discussion on April 27 at 10 a.m., will be discussing “The Overstory.” Copies of the books are available at the circulation desk for anyone interested in joining the discussion.
On April 29 at 2 p.m., join us for Adult Craft time as we have fun with Zentangle Drawings. All supplies provided, stop by for this relaxing adult craft.
Come to the Cody Library on April 30 at 2 p.m. to enjoy a classical music concert by Cellist Evan Drachman.
There is always lots of activities for the kids. Join us for Homeschool Hour for youths every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. Cody Library offers Toddler Time every Monday at 10 a.m., Storytime on Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Read to a Dog on Thursday from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Children in grades K-5 can sign up to enjoy Lego Club on April 14 at 4 p.m.
The Cody Library has a lot of fun activities for teens. Stop by the Teen Space through Saturday and celebrate National Library Week with fun activities every day. Please join us for Homeschool Hour every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. Stop by the Teen Space after school every Monday to celebrate National Poetry Month with fun poetry activities. Come celebrate National Gardening Day on April 14 and plant seeds from 4-5 p.m. Sign up for After Hours Nerf Wars on April 16 from 5-8 p.m., space is limited. Join us in the Teen Space for chess all day on Thursday April 21 and 28. Stop by on April 29 for STEAM Creations from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Are you looking for some help this tax season? The Cody Library is happy to announce we will have a VITA tax preparer volunteer here to help low to moderate income people and people with disabilities with tax questions and self-prepared returns. There is only a little more time till taxes are due so sign up at the library for a tax appointment. Contact the Cody Library to make an appointment and learn more about days and times when someone will be here to help.
