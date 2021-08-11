Fall is rapidly approaching, which means the Last Splash of Summer is coming to the Park County Fairgrounds, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
The fourth annual Last Splash of Summer, will turn the fairgrounds into a waterpark.
The event supports local groups helping local children with the Lauralynn Project and Backpack Blessings of Powell.
Organizers will have more than 18,000 water balloons. On top of that, a huge bounce house, giant slide and petting zoo are coming back.
Doug Montgomery of Wyohost LLC will be manning the grill to raise money for the youth groups.
His goal is more than 300 burgers, dogs and Polish sausages. All proceeds go toward putting on the event and to both youth groups. Codt is $3 for a hotdog or burger – $4 for a polish sausage – $1 more for a beverage and chips.
The event this year will cost $1 for the Lauralynn Project and one school supply or one can of food for Backpack Blessings.
In previous years, the event took in 400 school supplies and or cans of food.
