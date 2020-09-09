CIVIL ACTIONS
Molly James v. Chase Vincent, Eric Riley, Nathan Bricker, Kelly Bricker, Tyler Wendt, Christopher Wendt, John Does 1-10, O.A.R.S. West, Inc., O.A.R.S. American River Outpost Inc., O.A.R.S. Inc., and O.A.R.S.; The defendant’s motion to dismiss a temporary restraining order was granted. James alleges Tim Conant fell out of a kayak and drowned due to hypothermia and lack of training for safety protocol.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Veronica Vargus; Vargus had her marijuana possession charge reduced to a misdemeanor and her charge for being on a highway while intoxicated was dismissed. She pleaded guilty to the marijuana possession and was sentenced to 1 year unsupervised probation and a 279-day suspended jail sentence. She must also pay $250 in court fees at a rate of $25 per month, and obtain a substance abuse evaluation. Vargus was found laying in a downtown Powell street in May, with a .307 blood alcohol concentration and 7.2 grams of marijuana in her possession.
State v. Amanda Muller; The State has submitted its second request to revoke probation against Muller. There will be a evidentiary hearing at 10 a.m. Thursday. This past summer, she was caught leaving the state without permission, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, tested positive for meth, marijuana, morphine and Oxycodone, and has not attended substance abuse treatment since April. She is denying the charges against her. Her bond was set at $1,000 cash-only and she cannot leave Park or Big Horn counties. In 2014, Muller pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance Hydrocodone. She was given a deferred sentence and placed on 5 years supervised probation. In 2016, she had her probation revoked and then reinstated for 5 years.
State v. Timothy Coley; A Nov. 12 pre-trial conference and Dec. 9 jury trial was set for Coley. Coley is charged with failing to report a change of address as a sex offender, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $1,000 in fines. Coley is accused of lying about when he became a transient by 9 days in April. In 2018, he was sentenced to 15-24 months in prison for the same crime. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. In 2013, he was found guilty of 2nd degree sexual assault in Alabama.
State v. Tristen Brewer; State v. Tristen Brewer; Brewer pleaded guilty to intentional abuse of a vulnerable adult. This was an Alford plea in that it was a plea of guilty containing a protestation of innocence. Charges for exploiting a vulnerable adult were dismissed. She will face sentencing at a later date. In 2019, Brewer stole money and kept poor care of a Meeteetse man she was hired to take care of.
