Sophia Parker, 8, of Powell starred wearily at City Park’s bandshell stage.
Her nerves produced tears, which slid down her face. But she willed herself onto the stage and as soon as “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars played from the speakers, a smile spread across her face, and her dance routine unfolded effortlessly.
Parker, along with several other talent show competitors, gathered in City Park on July 15 to practice their routines in anticipation of Compete for a Cause’s talent show fundraiser on Aug. 6.
This year’s event will raise money for Daniel Wenk, a 1-year-old born with an undeveloped heart.
This is the fourth year of the talent show, and Brook Grant, organizer of Compete for a Cause, wanted to give competitors a chance to practice on the stage before the actual show.
“It was very productive,” Grant said. “I think it got some nerves out.”
To participate, the talent show competitors had to send audition videos to Compete for a Cause by June 1. There were roughly 32 entries.
One of the acts in this year’s talent show is Carlyn Murray, 12, who has done the talent show for the past three years.
“I love helping out the community in Cody, and I just love performing and dancing,” she said. “And it’s fun to meet new people and see new talent.”
Murray was the second competitor to practice on the stage. Dressed in black, wearing dark sunglasses and a glittering red and white hat, she practiced her dance routine with gusto.
Even though performing is one of Murray’s favorite things to do, helping Daniel is also important to her.
“I heard about Daniel right before auditions,” she said. “He was very sweet and always smiling.
“I hope the money we raise for him and the support he gets from the show will really help him and provide for all his needs.”
Following those two performances, there was a stream of piano players, a violinist, various dancers, lone singers and musician/singer duets. There were covers of “Man! I Feel like a Woman!” and “I’ve Been Everywhere.” There were also original songs and even Irish melodies.
At noon, the talent show competitors got to meet the Wenk family, including Daniel, his parents Angela and Charles, and his five siblings.
At the start of the meet and greet, Compete for a Cause gave Daniel a stuffed moose that wore a T-shirt signed by all of the talent show competitors.
Daniel’s little hands latched onto it immediately.
“It’s a very, very cute moose,” Angela Wenk remarked.
Since Daniel was born, he has had two open heart surgeries.
“Hopefully, he just has one more surgery,” Charles Wenk said.
Angela will be performing in this year’s talent show as well, and as she practiced her song on the stage, Daniel sat in the grass beside his moose, listening and watching the world around him.
At the talent show in August, trophies will be given to first and second place winners in each category, and there will be a people’s choice trophy. All of the proceeds will go to Daniel and his family.
“It’s very awe-inspiring ... when stuff hits the fan and out of the woodwork comes so many people, so many hearts willing to help,” Charles Wenk said in a video posted on Compete for a Cause’s Facebook page.
Performers will have the rest of July to practice their routines, with the end goal of fulfilling Compete for a Cause’s motto, “audition, compete, make a difference.”
For more information on Compete for a Cause, visit their Facebook page, facebook.com/compete4cause/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.