The longtime pie social following the annual Veterans Day assembly at Sweitzer Gym can’t happen this year due to the pandemic, so students at Eastside have found a workaround.
From 9-9:30 a.m. students will be posted up outside of the school for their “drive-by pie” event, an opportunity for vets to grab a personal pie to help celebrate the day.
It’s just one of the ways the district is celebrating veterans this year. Spearheaded by the elementary schools, student councils across the district have been raising money for Bighorn Basin Honor Quilts, a group that provides veterans with high-quality quilts. The elementary schools alone have raised more than $3,000 and the middle school raised more than $1,800.
The Veterans Day celebrations will culminate this year not in the Sweitzer Gym, but at Big Horn Cinemas.
The schools are recording videos which will be compiled into a movie and shown on all the screens twice on Nov. 11, once at 9 a.m. and once at 10:30 a.m. to allow for social distancing in the theater.
