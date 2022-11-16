Wyoming winters can be difficult for trees and perennials to survive. Though plants are dormant during the winter, it is imperative to water them to ensure they endure the long, cold months. The sun’s fierce rays, the furious winds and the absence of snow will dry the soil. These conditions, combined with sudden temperature fluctuations, leave your plants needing extra attention. Here are some winter watering tips to maintain vegetation and enable them to flourish in the spring.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.