Friday, February 18th

Cody

Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.

Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.

Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.

Yellowstone Quake hockey, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.

Saturday, February 19th

Cody

Yellowstone Quake hockey, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.

Meeteetse

Park County Arts Council presents Arcis Saxophone Quartet, 7 p.m., Meeteetse Schools.

Sunday, February 20th

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday, February, 21st

Cody

Talk on Heart Check Program, noon-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.

One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, February 22nd

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.

