Friday, February 18th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Yellowstone Quake hockey, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Saturday, February 19th
Cody
Yellowstone Quake hockey, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Meeteetse
Park County Arts Council presents Arcis Saxophone Quartet, 7 p.m., Meeteetse Schools.
Sunday, February 20th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, February, 21st
Cody
Talk on Heart Check Program, noon-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, February 22nd
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
