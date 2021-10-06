Friday, October 8th
Cody
Mammos & Margaritas Virtual Event, noon-1:30 p.m., Facebook Live (#CRHCommunity) and YouTube.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Saturday, October 9th
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Cody VFW.
Cody Newcomers Club, monthly meeting/lunch, 11 a.m., The Irma Hotel Governor’s Room. Pia Brauser will be the speaker from Absaroka Assisted Living. Guest are welcome.
Family Fun Day, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., CMA Church.
Powell
Make pine needle ornaments/baskets with Yellowstone Weavers and Spinners Guild, 1-4 p.m., Gestalt Studios.
Sunday, October 9th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, October 10th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, October 11th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
