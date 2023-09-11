Two new hospitalists will be joining the staff at Cody Regional Health.
Roy Peters of North Carolina will be joining in November, and Ethan Slight will become a staff hospitalist after he completes his residency in June 2024.
Peters has served as a hospitalist in North Carolina for the past 10 years. Peters said he feels privileged to join the Cody community.
“In my experience so far, this close-knit group of remarkable people has been wonderful. I plan to offer my experience and knowledge, not only to keep the community healthy inside of the hospital, but also to be able to extend wellness, positivity and continued growth outside of it as well for years to come,” he said.
“My sincerest thanks to Doug McMillan and Dr. DiVincenzo for extending me this opportunity,” Peters said.
McMillan is the chief executive officer for Cody Regional Health and Dr. Kathleen DiVincenzo is the hospital’s chief medical officer.
Slight will begin full time at the hospital in August of 2024.
He is the son of Kim and Rechelle Slight. Kim Slight was a physician with Cody Regional Health for more than 25 years before moving to Oregon.
“We’re excited to get Dr. Slight and Dr. Peters and eventually one more full-time hospitalist,” McMillan said. “Utilizing on-staff hopitalists will enhance continuity of care for our patients.”
McMillan said the board approved hiring Slight last week.
“There are several other candidates we’re talking to right now. We should have the third hospitalist in place by the end of the year,” he said.
McMillan said, Cody Regional Health’s ultimate goal is to hire additional in-person and in-house hospitalists.
A hospitalist is a clinician whose primary focus is the general medical care of hospitalized patients, McMillan said.
Currently there are three hospitalist staff members at CRH.
They are DiVincenzo, who serves as the medical director, Karen Wineteer, an advanced practive registered nurse, and family nurse practitioner Tracey Dunn.
McMillan said, hiring of new staff is going well and there are only two active searches underway.
CRH is still looking for one more hospitalist and also recruiting a general surgeon to replace Charlie Welch who will retire in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.