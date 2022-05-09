The arrival of spring when rivers and lakes come alive signals the start of another fishing season in the Yellowstone area. To stimulate some excitement for the season ahead, the East Yellowstone Chapter of Trout Unlimited is hosting the International Fly Fishing Film Festival here in Cody.
IF4™ is the world’s leading fly-fishing film event, consisting of films produced by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe and showcases the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing. Created by fly anglers for fly anglers, it is the gathering place of the fly-fishing community and a celebration of friendship, fly-fishing stories and conservation. A preview of the films is available at flyfilmfest.com/films/.
Kathy Crofts, President of the local TU Chapter stated “The film festival provides an opportunity for local anglers to come together to enjoy award winning films from around the world. In addition, any proceeds from the film will be invested in local cold-water conservation efforts.”
The festival films will be shown at the Bighorn Cinema on Tuesday, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased at North Fork Anglers, Wyoming Trout Guides, or at the door. If you prefer to watch the films at home, online tickets for virtual showings are available at flyfilmfest.com.
Cody Craft Brewing will be serving a local IPA and raffle tickets will be available for fly fishing gear, fly rods and a TU sponsored fishing trip.
For additional information, contact Kathy Crofts at (307) 921-8591 or Larry Timchak at (406) 250-7473.
