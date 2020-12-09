Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Savannah Cathcart, $130; Melissa Ginest, $150; Courtney Childers, $125; Randy Walters, $105.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Braxton Messick, dangerous acceleration, $150; Messick, no seat belt, $25; Jon Moore, failure to wear fluorescent orange clothing, $100; Jon Moore, hunting, trapping, fishing or collecting antlers on private land without permission, $450; Brock Campbell, invalid docs, $450; Merwyn Megee Jr., failure to obey traffic control device, $140; Donna Brewer, expired temporary license, $140; Reed Gifford, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 60 days, 59 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $1,020; Desirae Gams, leaving the scene of an accident, $270; Kurt Owens, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920; Jacob Brawley, expired temporary license, $140; Wyatt Hubbell, violating Game and Fish land and water use, $250; Joshua Polasek, breach of peace and property destruction under $1,000, jail 90 days, 23 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,120; Joshua Polasek, no auto insurance, $570; Kole Medina, invalid docs, $140; Susan Summers, no seat belt, $25; Chance Moss, hunting birds before or after legal hours, $150; Kellon George, hunting birds before or after legal hours, $150; Garrett Kalkowski, taking game birds without license, $150; Lake Harrison, taking game birds without license, $150; Kaiden Kondelis, hunting birds before or after legal hours, $150; Kaiden Kondelis, failure to use non-toxic shot for waterfowl or in restricted areas, $150; Sara Sabins, expired temporary license, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Vaughn Deleeuw, Billings, $140; Lexy Barnett, Billings, $195; Christopher Williams, Amarillo, Texas, $135; Benjamin Hoopengarner, Kinnear, $15; Justin Anderson, Riverton, $125; James Vetter, Eden, Utah, $105; Jace Thompson, Billings, $120.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Dean Frickle, Billings, ineffective brakes, $190; Tadd Nicely, Kalispell, Mont., taking over game limit, $450; David Mussad, Santee, Calif., driving with suspended license and speeding, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $733; Robert Carpenter, Billings, careless driving, $250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.