Award-winning singer/songwriter Skip Ewing, who has written songs recorded by major musicians, including Kenny Chesney, Diamond Rio, Willie Nelson, Keith Urban, George Strait, Zac Brown Band and others will perform in Cody on Dec. 8.
Ewing is part of The Cody Cattle Company’s first Christmas-themed concert.
“He’s a great songwriter and guitar player and vocalist,” said Greg Pendley of the Cody Cattle Company. “I think it’s going to be one of the greatest things we’ve had in Cody in a long time.”
Attendees can expect to hear a wide range of Ewing’s work during the concert.
“I’ll play a medley of hits to remind people of the songs I’ve written ... [and] songs that they would usually come to a Skip Ewing concert to here,” Ewing said.
He will perform songs from his 2020 “Wyoming” album and from his Christmas album. He will also take song requests from the audience.
“If you come [to the concert], I really try to make it like our living room,” Ewing said. “If it’s not the Christmas season for you yet, when you come, it will definitely be in your heart when you leave.”
Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7 p.m.
The local band CODY!, which was once named the “Rocky Mountain Oysters,” will be the opening act.
“We haven’t played together in 15 years, and we’re very excited to open the show,” Pendley said.
Tickets for the concert range in price from $18 to $75.
An $18 ticket gets attendees a spot in the standing room. A $27 ticket provides a seat in the back half of the room and a $35 ticket provides a seat in the front half of the room.
A $75 ticket is the VIP ticket, which provides attendees with premium seating, a dedicated cocktail server, three free drink tickets, a charcuterie board and a swag bag, which will include a signature card for Ewing to sign.
Charcuterie boards from Wyoming Buffalo Company will be available for purchase throughout the night, and the bar will also be open.
The Cody Cattle Company decided to put on a Christmas concert because of Ewing’s management company, who approached them about Ewing doing a show in Cody.
“They contacted us and said Skip was putting together a Wyoming tour and asked if we would be interested and we were,” Pendley said.
Ewing’s passion for music began at the age of 4, when he got his first guitar.
“The joke was that I could play guitar before I could read,” Ewing said.
Ewing’s songwriting began shortly afterwards.
“The truth is I didn’t set out to be a songwriter,” he said. “[But] when I couldn’t take lessons or we couldn’t afford it ... I would make stuff up and that led to me sort of organically writing songs.”
Right out of high school, Ewing moved to Nashville.
“I got a lot of offers to work with country music and ended up going to Nashville ... where someone heard some songs that I was writing backstage at one of the shows,” he said. “Word passed around that I was writing cool songs and the door opened.”
The rest is history. He was offered a deal, with his songs getting pitched to and recorded by artists.
But, he hit a hiccup around 2018, which spurred a move to Wyoming.
“I found myself in a space where trying to be a songwriter for a living was really difficult,” Ewing said. “I was frustrated, but I had been coming to Wyoming every year since the early 2000s.”
In the process, he fell in love with the state.
“One of the reasons I love Wyoming ... is it’s stunning,” Ewing said. “But one of the most beautiful things about Wyoming are the people who live here ... to be here is to be part of a community.”
Ewing sold everything in Nashville except for his instruments and art, and made the move to Wyoming.
“That led me to having time to pull out my guitar ... and I started writing,” he said.
He proceeded to write both his Christmas and Wyoming albums.
Now, Ewing is looking forward to his first time performing in Cody.
“It’s exciting ... to open up the doors for people to discover the music we’re making,” Ewing said. “I love to reach hearts. When I sit down to write or stand up and sing, it’s the same effort — to put the right kind of energies in the world, to make meaningful moments, to make a difference.”
Concert tickets can be purchased at triplecevents.com.
For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/skip-ewing-christmas-tickets-461817126457 or the Cody Cattle Company’s Facebook page at facebook.com/codycattlecompany/.
