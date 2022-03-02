World Day of Prayer will be celebrated this year at noon on Friday at the First Presbyterian Church of Cody.
All churches and community members are invited to join in this worship service and have a light snack afterward. This year’s worship service has been prepared by the World Day of Prayer Committee of England, Wales and Northern Ireland with the theme, “I Know the Plans I have for You” (Jeremiah 29:11). This theme is based on the letter from the prophet Jeremiah to the survivors carried into exile from Jerusalem to Babylon by King Nebuchadnezzar.
The World Day of Prayer was established in 1927 and is now celebrated around the world during the first week of March with a program prepared by a different country each year.
