Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Casey Weber, 28, meth or narcotics manufacturing or delivery, July 7.
John Steffenauer, 38, warrant service, July 8.
Nathan Wilson, 31, warrant service, July 8.
Kimberly Maxwell, 46, probation revocation, July 8.
Angela Henry, 47. DUI, July 9.
Morgan Tajan, 43, DUI, open container, officer interference, July 11.
Timothy Coley, 55, failure to notify change of address as sex offender, July 11.
Joshua Shipley, 38, felony bond revocation, July 11.
Disturbance
Shed broken into with a crowbar, unknown what/if items are missing, Road 5N, Powell, July 5.
Suspicious vehicle reported at Oak Drive, Cody, July 5.
Cancelled call on intrusion or holdup, North Chugwater Drive, Cody, July 5.
Search and rescue call placed after subjects had not been heard from in a day, Clarks Fork Trailhead, Cody, July 7.
Report of suspected burglary, call determined to be unfounded, Chalk Road, Powell, July 7.
Paddleboat and henhouse reported stolen, gate damaged, Road 6, Powell, July 8.
Threats reported by a 3rd party, Mustang Lane, Cody, July 8.
Report of stolen camping gear near Cedar Mountain, referred to other agency, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, July 8.
Report of truck window being shot out, County Road 2CD, Cody, July 9.
Traffic
Report of a car hitting a roadside cross, Mustang Lane, Cody, July 5.
Report of kids riding dirt bikes and tearing up the road when there is a perfectly good BMX park near Beck Lake, Sunburst Drive, Cody, July 6.
Report of driver playing Fast & Furious on WYO 120S, warning issued, Cody, July 6.
Crash reported at County Road 8VC in Clark, July 7.
Silver Buick cited for Claifornia roll that nearly causes a crash, Lane 11, Powell, July 7.
Report of an abandoned RV with expired plates, County Road 4DT/WYO 290, Meeteetse, July 8.
Report of car swerving around road, possible that driver is now passed out in the parking lot, Ash Street, Frannie, July 9.
Hit-and-run reported on Trout Ranch Road, Cody, July 11.
Other
Cat-and-mouse played with cat and dog causing problems, Araphoe Trail, Cody, July 5.
Blue heeler with purple collar found leading vagabond life near Big Horn County line, taken in by Good Samaritan to return to owner, US 14-16-20 E, Cody, July 5.
Older, small, reddish-brown dog found with a blue collar, no tags, Nielsen Trail, Cody, July 5.
Report of 3 big dead cows near Peaks/Willwood Dam, call referred to other agency, Powell, July 6.
Two cows reported chewing cud in road, offered a nice table instead, Road 8 1/2, Powell, July 7.
Two horses reported hitchhiking, Road 22/Lane 9, Powell, July 7.
Trailer losing hay, WYO 291, Cody, July 7.
Two German short hairs with orange collars reported lost, Lane 10, Powell, July 7.
Report of damaged Trump sign, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, July 8.
Illegal use of right-of-way by bovine subject, Lane 9/Road 14, Powell, July 8.
Concern reported over fireworks igniting fuel trucks, Reesy Road, Cody, July 8.
Multiple horses reported jaywalking on Road 13/Lane 11, subjects fled scene of crime prior to officer arrival, Powell, July 9.
Five horses reported in car pasture, returned to owner, Lane 11, Powell.
Report that emergency vehicle intentionally blasted air horn around 11 p.m. the previous night, WYO 120 N, Cody, July 10.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Collin Thorstenson, 63, Cave Creek, Ariz., DUI, open container, failure to maintain lane, July 9.
Gynelle Cherry, 26, Spicewood, Texas, disorderly conduct, July 10.
Sasha Bamberger, 43, Puyallup, Wash., public intoxication, July 11.
Tim Coley, 55, Cody, warrant, July 11.
Sydney Skiver, 23, Powell, DUI, speeding and no proof of insurance, July 12.
Disturbance
Man brought service animal into Cowtown Candy, caller asked what type of service animal provides and man said he had no right to ask him anything and would sue. He left the store with two females, 3:06 p.m. July 7.
Caller said vehicle drives down alley on 29th Street multiple times per day blaring speakers, 2:14 p.m. July 8. Assistance given.
Caller at Parkway Trailer and RV Park on Yellowstone Avenue said Female walking through the rodeo at the rodeo grounds on West Yellowstone people tearing down building behind Billings Clinic and the music is loud, 8:33 p.m. July 9.
Older man with white hair came in screaming and yelling to Cody Fire Hall, says he lives in van on Belfry Highway and complained of sirens going off at night, 9:32 a.m. July 10.
Caller on A Street can hear male and female screaming anf things banging, female is breaking things and male is saying stop. There is a baby in the residence and female is out front in her car, 12:33 p.m. July 13. Assistance given.
Traffic
White Dodge Ram running and unoccupied at West Park Hospital since 8 a.m., 1:57 p.m. July 7. Assistance given.
Camper trailer backed into building on Yellowstone Avenue, now parked in driveway, 7:49 p.m. Assistance given.
Person has questions regarding someone living in camper on 14th Street, 9:32 p.m. July 7.
Dodge Durango in jail parking lot at Park County Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive for about 10 minutes, turned on caution lights then turned off all lights, 12:38 a.m. July 8.
White Ford truck blocking entrance to Bargain Box on Beck Avenue, 10:07 a.m. July 8. Assistance given.
Hit and run with no injuries or blockage at Holiday Inn on Sheridan Avenue, 11 a.m. July 8.
White Nissan Altima sitting on White Water Avenue since November with expired registration, 11:30 a.m. July 9. Assistance given.
Large rock blocking roadway at Walmart on Yellowstone Avenue, 11:48 a.m. July 9. Assistance given.
Disabled vehicle headed up 13th Street hill blocking traffic, 5:12 p.m. July 9.
Caller said highly intoxicated male and female at Trailhead Restaurant on Beck Avenue getting into pink semi truck from Arizona that says I LOVE FEVER. Male was urinating in the street, 8:31 p.m. July 9. Assistance given.
Beer bottle broken in middle of Freedom Street at Cougar Avenue, caller picked up big pieces, 9:33 a.m. July 11.
Woman said someone flying a drone around her North Chugwater Drive house and neighbor’s houses, 10:32 a.m. July 11. Assistance given.
Vehicle with California plate parked in Rec Center loading zone, 11:25 a.m. July 11.
Motor vehicle crash at Dominos Pizza on Sheridan Avenue with no injury, 7:17 p.m. July 11.
Man said he hit dumpster last week at Department of Workforce Services on Blackburn Avenue and his work needs him to make a report, 8:42 a.m., July 13.
Other
Woman wants to talk to an officer about multiple issues going on in her life on 32nd Street, 5:54 a.m., July 7. Unable to assist.
Person saw green Ford F-150 parked at Canyon Avenue location and two males walking around property. When caller tried to confront them they drove away, caller followed and is now at Holiday Inn, 1:32 p.m. July 7.
Person receiving harassing texts at Cedar Bluff Apartments on Cougar Avenue, 8:17 p.m. July 7. Assistance given.
A 50-pound bag of Seed Aide found in middle of road at WYO 120 N and 16th Street, 9:09 a.m. July 8.
Weeds in excess of 12 inches long throughout north end of Big Horn Avenue property, 10:34 a.m. July 8.
Caller said dog chained up without adequate food or water on A Street, 4:42 p.m. July 8.
Man would like to speak with an officer regarding dropping a trespass order on Rumsey Avenue, 10:30 a.m. July 9.
Man on 32nd Street said individual has been calling and making suicidal statements, 10:41 a.m. July 9. Assistance given.
Caller would like to speak to a CEO regarding noise ordinances on 14th Street and Sheridan Avenue, 10:50 a.m. July 9. Assistance given.
Man on Peake Avenue wants to speak to an officer about a female harassing him, 12:58 p.m. July 9. Assistance given.
Assist Department of Family Services with possible child abuse case on Steadman Avenue, 2:01 p.m.
Man at rodeo grounds on West Yellowstone said he thinks person may have pulled a gun on him, 3:41 p.m. July 9.
Woman in Cody would like to speak to officer about something that happened in high school, 12:51 a.m. July 10.
Caller on 14th Street would like to speak to officer about animal abuse, 3:39 p.m. July 10.
Woman at Cody Law Enforcement Center said she received calls from someone who is a police officer and they gave a badge number and a name, 3:58 p.m. July 10.
Woman in Cody would like a check on her son who made suicidal statements, 4:58 p.m. July 10.
Theft at Walmart, 8:59 p.m. July 10.
Caller at Shamrock Apartments on 29th Street hearing a male screaming intermittently, 12:06 p.m. July 11.
Woman at Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road said a female is calling her work to try and get her fired, 1:01 p.m. July 11.
Caller said dog in Walmart parking lot has been there for an hour, 1:04 p.m. July 11.
Woman would like to speak to officer at Cody Law Enforcement Center regarding items of hers in evidence, 1:45 p.m. July 11.
Woman on E. Avenue said it appears someone might have tried to get into her house through the window where her AC unit is, 6:05 p.m. July 11.
Man in Cody said he sent some inappropriate photos and video via social media to a woman who is now blackmailing him, 9:27 p.m. July 11.
Third party reporting of child abuse at Sunset Motor Inn on 8th Street, 11:31 p.m. July 11. Assistance given.
Man on Blue Water Court said his ex stole some of his guns, 10:05 a.m. July 12.
Woman on Beartooth Drive wants man trespassed as he keeps showing up and harassing her, 1:32 p.m. July 12.
Caller said someone at Bubba’s Barbeque on Yellowstone Avenue is refusing to pay the bill, 6:03 p.m. July 12.
Caller at Beck Lake Park on 14th Street said vehicle has been parked in same spot three times in the past week, 7:02 p.m. July 12.
Caller on C Street has concerns about a house with spray paint on it, 10:50 a.m. July 13.
Red car on U.S. 14A with severe damage, 3:08 p.m. July 13. Assistance given.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue said weeds at particular address make Cody look bad, 3:34 p.m. July 13.
Caller at Cathcart Medical Center said subject in grey Subaru parked behind the building is lighting stuff on fire in and outside of the vehicle, with smoke coming from the car, 4:21 p.m. July 13. Assistance given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.