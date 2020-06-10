Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
June 2, Brown Thomas Meadows Ranch at 391 County Road YXD, 2:32 p.m. Alarm, canceled, 2 units and 42 personnel responded. Time in service: 8 minutes.
June 4, 391 County Road YXD, 6:20 p.m. Gas alarm, canceled, 27 personnel and 2 units responded. Time in service: 16 minutes.
June 4, 391 County Road YXD, 11:13 a.m. Propane leak in house, standby for propane company. Explosion caused flash fire, blew doors off empty residence, 6 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in Service: 9 hours.
June 5, 391 County Road YXD, 12:30 a.m. Alarm, 8 units and 30 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour.
June 8, 1501 Stampede, 2:52 p.m. Alarm, investigated, 1 unit and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 8 minutes.
June 8, 628 Ranch Lane, 6 p.m. Structure fire, garage battery charger caught fire, 6 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 20 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.