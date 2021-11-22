Heart Mountain Interpretive Center will host a free admission day on Nov. 27 and a holiday open house on Dec. 11. Both events are free and open to the public.
On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Heart Mountain Interpretive Center will waive regular admission fees, so that local residents can bring visiting family members to see the museum. Guests can also visit the special exhibit “Dusted Off,” which showcases new additions to Heart Mountain’s artifact collections. Additionally, the museum store will feature holiday sales and discounts through the end of the year.
On Dec. 11, Heart Mountain will host a free holiday open house. Planned activities include scavenger hunts, story time, and origami workshops. Holiday cookies and other refreshments will be served. Heart Mountain VISTA museum educator Nora James encouraged the whole community to attend the event. “We’ll have something for the whole family,” James said. “We hope everyone will come out to the holiday open house for games, crafts, and snacks to warm them up on a cold winter’s day.”
A raffle for a Japanese tea set, a vintage obi, and a museum membership will also be held at the event. Visitors to Heart Mountain Interpretive Center between Thanksgiving and Dec. 11 will receive one complimentary raffle ticket with museum admission, and additional tickets will be available to purchase for $1.50 each or $5.00 for five. All proceeds from the raffle will support future programs and events at the interpretive center.
Heart Mountain Interpretive Center tells the story of some 14,000 Japanese Americans incarcerated in Wyoming from 1942 to 1945. The center is located between Cody and Powell on Highway 14A and is currently open Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, November 25 and for the Christmas holiday from Wednesday, Dec. 22 through Saturday, Dec. 25. Masks are required inside of Heart Mountain Interpretive Center, regardless of vaccination status, in accordance with CDC guidance. For more information about the interpretive center or this event, please call (307) 754-8000 or visit heartmountain.org.
