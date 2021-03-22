Three Cody students have earned the best scholarship available from the University of Wyoming. Brylee Allred, Summer Holeman and Solomon Stewart qualified for the Trustees Scholars Award, a nearly full ride to the flagship university in the state.
“Students will be able to attend UW and depending on their books and where they live within Wyoming, it will cover a lot of their costs,” said UW admissions director Shelley Dodd. “Especially this group of seniors that has had their last year turned upside down, they’ve continued to work really hard and it’s a great honor for all they’ve put into the classroom and their education.”
The scholarship covers tuition, room and board for eight semesters. Students must maintain a year-end GPA above 3.0 to keep the scholarship.
In total, 101 students from 34 Wyoming schools were chosen for the award.
In addition to Allred, Holeman and Stewart, these students from the area also earned the scholarship:
Burlington High School: Vivian Allen, Melissa Bullinger and Kristen Wiles
Powell High School: Clayton Brown, Jenna Merritt and Elsie Spomer
Rocky Mountain High School: Taylor Despain
Two Cody students, Hunter Kindt and Jeffrey Williams, earned the scholarship last year.
