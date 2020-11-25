Friday, November 27th
Cody
Yellowstone Quake game, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Saturday, November 28th
Cody
Craft show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Boot and Bottle Riding Club. Masks required per Park County Health mandate.
Family Free Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Heart Mountain Interpretive Center. Reservations must be made in advance and can be made at book.heartmountain.org/appointment, by emailing info@heartmountain.org, or by calling (307) 754-8000.
Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.
Book signing, “Historic Houses of Cody and the Characters Who Lived in Them,” 4-6:30 p.m., Legends Bookstore.
Cody Cowboy Christmas and Lighted Parade, starts 4-8:30 p.m., downtown.
Yellowstone Quake game, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Sunday, November 29th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Craft show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Boot and Bottle Riding Club. Masks required per Park County Health mandate.
Monday, November 30th
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, December 1st
Cody
Sheridan roadwork update, 9 a.m., Denny Menholt.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
