Scott Werbelow 53, has served as a game warden and supervisor for the past 28 years, mostly in western Wyoming, and is a G&F warden supervisor in Meeteetse. He is also a writer, and has just published his first book, an autobiography entitled, “Son of a Poacher.”
The book is more than 300 pages and only took him five months to complete.
Werbelow was born in Basin and came from humble beginnings. The book starts out when Werbelow was a merely a child, and witnessed hifather poaching animals.
“He poached everything from horses, to deer, to antelope, rabbits… anything,” Werbelow said.
As Werbelow became older he then decided to take the opposite path of his father, who had passed away at the young age of 40. It was then his step-father Martin Mayland who guided the young and impressionable Werbelow down the right path.
So, instead of poaching animals, Werbelow now wanted to help protect them.
He is also an avid hunter who said he loves the outdoors and the freedom of the Wyoming lifestyle.
Werbelow had always wanted to become a game warden, but his dream would take years to fulfill. Years of preparation, hardship, rejection and frustration, until a random break in his favor gave him his chance.
“I guess I was just inspired by past experiences to write this book,” he said. “I thought it would make a great story. It’s funny, a little crazy, and at times, heart wrenching. It really is an amazing book for all ages, especially those who are outdoorsmen, hunters, and fisherman, should really enjoy the book.”
He said he hopes the book inspires readers to become or do anything they want to in life. It’s a book that shows that with a good work ethic, anything can be achieved, and to never give up on yourself.
People can find the book “Son of a Poacher” at his website, scottwerbelow.com. People will also receive a signed copy by going to his website. The book can also be purchased at the Irma gift shop, Buffalo Bill Museum, Rocky Mountain Discount store, the Meeteetse Library, the Meeteetse Museum, and Cowboy Johns Antique store in Meeteetse. The book is also available on Amazon.
Werbelow is not slowing down after just one book though. The determined writer is already 50 pages in to the second part to his life story. He expects it to be finished by May of next year.
