With the nonchalance of recitinga grocery list, Dale Skoric easily recounts the number of war zones he has been in over the years.
“I was in Somalia during the war. I was in Sarajevo. I was in Bosnia. I was in Kosovo. I was in Sudan, Uganda, and the war in Liberia as well as the Nagorno-Karabhk conflict beteween Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Skoric said. “We were just bouncing from one civil war to another.”
On May 6 in Laramie, Skoric — who grew up in Cody — was recognized by the University of Wyoming for his work with the Peace Corps, the United Nations and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) by receiving the Outstanding Alumni Award.
“It was certainly nice to be recognized,” he said. “I have very fond memories of my time at the University of Wyoming.”
The award was given by the UW’s School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies, Skoric said.
“It’s just to recognize alumni who have made significant contributions in their communities and in their fields of endeavor,” he added.
Skoric graduated from the university in 1989 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and international relations.
Though Skoric initially “had no idea what I was going to do even when I was a senior at the university,” he had applied to the Peace Corps.
“I found out right before I graduated that I had been accepted,” he said. “So I had a pretty good indication of where I would probably be going.”
After graduation, Skoric went to Kenya with the Peace Corps. For two years, they focused on bringing water to small rural villages on the border between Sudan and Kenya.
“It was very remote, living in a mud hut ... [and] you had to communicate only in the local language,” he recalled.
After the Peace Corps, Skoric worked with the UN for 12 years, moving to several different countries doing conflict intervention and prevention.
While in these war zones,“quite often, you were on your own,” Skoric said. “You were just trying to work with various groups and locals to try to gain access in order to benefit the communities that were in much need of assistance.”
He said nothing could have prepared him to travel and live in a war zone, but he did have an advantage growing up in Wyoming.
“I certainly give a tremendous amount of credit to my mom and dad,” Skoric said. “They gave us a lot of resources when we were young, and being able to just build upon those resources and expand your personal toolkit certainly was very beneficial for me when I was in these very remote locations.”
The skills gleaned from living in Cody while hunting, fishing and camping, as well as the other skills learned from his mother and father proved valuable, he said.
Even 30 years later, Skoric said he still remembers the sights and sounds of war.
“You certainly saw a lot of death. You saw a lot of destruction,” he said. “There were a number of occasions where your life was in jeopardy.
“But we knew that those were the risks we were taking,” Skoric continued. “When you’re on the front line of a civil war ... it’s about not panicking but trying to find resolve to continue to do what you were meant to do by being placed there.”
In 2002, Skoric returned to the U.S. to work with USAID.
“What drove me back here was some of the ripple effects of 9/11,” he said. “Instead of continuing to be on the implementation side, I wanted to ...
try to influence policy and decision making.”
Skoric currently works as a senior advisor in the Pentagon with USAID, where his focus is on national security issues.
“Every day there is a wide array of issues that we have to contend with,” he said.
Paramount among those issues for Skoric is making sure USAID and the Department of Defense are coordinating, communicating and collaborating he said.
When he retires, he said he hopes to return to the organization that launched his career— working as a volunteer with the Peace Corps.
