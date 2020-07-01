Welcome back to the library. Open hours are now 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“It’s nice to see folks in the library,” adult services manager Pam Smith said.
Curbside service will continue. Just contact us to make arrangements. Park County librarians were among the first Wyoming libraries to mobilize curbside service. When the library closed on March 16, patrons began phoning in requests and placing holds online. This works well for those with a favorite author or movie. But, browsing is a tactile process. People love to read the covers.
System wide, patrons checked out more than four times as much material during open hours as they did with curbside service from May 18- June 1. In response to that clear preference, on June 18 the library board approved extended open hours in all three facilities.
Patrons and visitors may enjoy up to 1 hour per day at the public computers. See a staff member for a reservation. Terminals will be cleaned after each use. Stations will be spaced 6 feet apart for continued social distancing.
In Cody, meeting rooms will be available on a limited basis. Please contact us for details. The librarians will continue to follow the CDC and public health guidelines of social distancing. All who visit are strongly encouraged to wear a mask. Material is still being quarantined.
New library board members
Welcome Patricia Stuart and Lee Haines. Thank you to outgoing directors Nickie Proffitt and Bobbi Bronnenberg.
New library system director
The board of directors will soon be announcing its choice for the new system director. What do you want to ask the successful candidate? Send your questions to cody@parkcountylibrary.org or call (307) 527-1880.
Teen room
For students in grades 6-12. Redeem your June Summer Reading tickets in July. Readers earn two tickets for every book they complete and every activity completed. Tickets may be redeemed via curbside service or in the library. Those who make their Reader Zone goal are eligible for a special prize.
At readerzone.com, teens and tweens use code ad3b7. Choose a program to join, then:
• Record Minutes: 1. Readers 6-12 (1) – 240 minutes weekly. 2. Readers 6-12 – (2) 800 minutes duration of SR.
• Record completed books: 1. Cody Readers grades 6-8, eight books duration of SR. 2. Cody Readers grades 9 -12, eight books duration of SR. Summer Readers may pick up packets beginning on Monday of each week.
• July 6 - Packet week six – A Hero’s Journey.
• July 13 - Packet week seven – Common Threads.
• July 20 - Packet week eight – Finish up all activities, read, read! Packets will be in a snap and click gallon plastic bag. Please use this bag to return completed activities. Label the packet with your full name and return in the outside bins or bring it to the teen room.
All activities must be completed by Aug. 1. Tickets can be redeemed via curbside service or in the library.
Visit parkcountylibrary.org/teens, contact teen librarian Shelly Waidelich at (307) 527- 1889 or at sw@parkcountylibrary.org. On Facebook follow Park County Public Library Teen Room.
In the children’s library
For babies – grade five.
Bring in your June calendar to get caught up and redeem tickets for Kindness Projects and prizes. If you don’t have your July calendar yet, stop by to pick one up or arrange for a curbside drop. Earn one ticket for each day you read, or are read to, since June 1 plus one ticket for every completed activity from the back of the calendar. Kindness rocks!
Drop in for:
• Story Time for all ages, 10 a.m., Tuesdays. Look for us outdoors in the kids’ west fenced-in yard, or in Grizzly Hall, depending on the weather to allow for healthy social distancing.
The second annual Compete for a Cause will benefit Special Olympics of Wyoming, Cody, one of the library’s Kindness Projects this summer and will feature our own Emma Foley. Save the date, 6 p.m. Aug. 8, to enjoy local talent plus the chance to support this important and worthwhile cause.
Keep your eyes out for signs of that library unicorn, spreading kindness around Cody in the month of July.
See downloadable summer reading activity sheets and the July calendar at parkcountylibrary.org/cody/kids.
Summer fun until Aug. 1- Summer Reading 2020. Online resources note: The Wyoming State Library has suspended access to National Geographic Kids effective June 30. However current and past issues of National Geographic
Kids and National Geographic Little Kids may be found at RBDigital Magazines for all Wyoming residents with a valid library card.
Stay in touch with Children’s librarian Holly Baker and staff, call (307) 527-1884, email hbaker@parkcountylibrary.org or visit parkcountylibrary.org/cody/kids. Follow codykidsread on Twitter and Facebook.
The Cody, Meeteetse and Powell libraries will be closed Friday-Saturday for the Independence Day holiday.
Visit parkcountylibrary.org, Mabel Wilkinson and Park County Public Library, Cody on Facebook and codylibrary on Instagram. Contact us at cody@parkcountylibrary.com or (307) 527-1880 for more information.
